Sempra Energy Profit Falls In Q3

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Sempra Energy (SRE):

-Earnings: -$648 million in Q3 vs. $351 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$2.03 in Q3 vs. $1.21 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Sempra Energy reported adjusted earnings of $545 million or $1.70 per share for the period. -Revenue: $3.01 billion in Q3 vs. $2.64 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.75 to $8.35

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.