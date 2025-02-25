SEMPRA ENERGY Earnings Results: $SRE Reports Quarterly Earnings

SEMPRA ENERGY ($SRE) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported earnings of $1.50 per share, missing estimates of $1.62 by $0.12. The company also reported revenue of $3,758,000,000, missing estimates of $4,403,653,782 by $-645,653,782.

SEMPRA ENERGY Insider Trading Activity

SEMPRA ENERGY insiders have traded $SRE stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SRE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY W MARTIN (Chairman, CEO and President) sold 49,737 shares for an estimated $4,125,186

TREVOR I MIHALIK (Executive VP and Group Pres) sold 23,713 shares for an estimated $2,207,443

PETER R WALL (SVP, Controller and CAO) sold 3,923 shares for an estimated $325,648

ALEXANDER LISA LARROQUE (SVP, Corp Affairs & HR) sold 2,755 shares for an estimated $225,717

SEMPRA ENERGY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 578 institutional investors add shares of SEMPRA ENERGY stock to their portfolio, and 493 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

NORGES BANK added 4,633,850 shares (+36.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $406,481,322

WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 4,082,261 shares (+11.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $358,095,934

INVESCO LTD. added 2,758,037 shares (+70.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $241,935,005

JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC added 1,936,865 shares (+71.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $169,901,797

MORGAN STANLEY removed 1,743,099 shares (-7.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $152,904,644

CITIGROUP INC added 1,561,761 shares (+96.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $136,997,674

FMR LLC added 1,511,313 shares (+8.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $132,572,376

SEMPRA ENERGY Government Contracts

We have seen $11,959,866 of award payments to $SRE over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

