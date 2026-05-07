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Sempra Energy Announces Rise In Q1 Profit

May 07, 2026 — 08:01 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Sempra Energy (SRE) revealed a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $1.037 billion, or $1.58 per share. This compares with $906 million, or $1.39 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Sempra Energy reported adjusted earnings of $991 million or $1.51 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.9% to $3.655 billion from $3.802 billion last year.

Sempra Energy earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.037 Bln. vs. $906 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.58 vs. $1.39 last year. -Revenue: $3.655 Bln vs. $3.802 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 4.80 To $ 5.30

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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