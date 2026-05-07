Sempra Energy Announces Rise In Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - Sempra Energy (SRE) revealed a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $1.037 billion, or $1.58 per share. This compares with $906 million, or $1.39 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Sempra Energy reported adjusted earnings of $991 million or $1.51 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.9% to $3.655 billion from $3.802 billion last year.

Sempra Energy earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.037 Bln. vs. $906 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.58 vs. $1.39 last year. -Revenue: $3.655 Bln vs. $3.802 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 4.80 To $ 5.30

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