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Sempra Energy Affirms FY26 Adjusted EPS Outlook - Update

May 07, 2026 — 08:19 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, energy infrastructure company Sempra Energy (SRE) affirmed its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2026 and 2027 as well affirmed its long-term earnings per share growth rate outlook.

For fiscal 2026, Sempra Energy continues to project adjusted earnings in a range of $4.80 to $5.30 per share.

Looking ahead, the company also affirmed earnings guidance in the range of $5.10 to $5.70 per share.

Further, Sempra is affirming a 7 to 9 percent projected long-term earnings per share growth rate.

In Thursday's pre-market trading, PRGO is trading on the NYSE at $93.50, down $0.15 or 0.16 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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