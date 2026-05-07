Sempra Energy Affirms FY26 Adjusted EPS Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, energy infrastructure company Sempra Energy (SRE) affirmed its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2026 and 2027 as well affirmed its long-term earnings per share growth rate outlook.

For fiscal 2026, Sempra Energy continues to project adjusted earnings in a range of $4.80 to $5.30 per share.

Looking ahead, the company also affirmed earnings guidance in the range of $5.10 to $5.70 per share.

Further, Sempra is affirming a 7 to 9 percent projected long-term earnings per share growth rate.

In Thursday's pre-market trading, PRGO is trading on the NYSE at $93.50, down $0.15 or 0.16 percent.

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