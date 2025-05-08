Sempra Energy Affirms FY25, FY26 Earnings Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, energy infrastructure company Sempra Energy (SRE) affirmed its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2025 as well as its earnings outlook for the full-year 2026.

For fiscal 2025, Sempra Energy now projects earnings in a range of $4.25 to $4.65 per share, compared to the prior guidance range of $4.30 to $4.70 per share. Adjusted earnings are still expected in the range of $4.30 to $4.70 per share.

On average, 18 analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $4.56 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company also affirmed its earnings guidance for fiscal 2026 in the range of $4.80 to $5.30 per share. The Street is looking for $5.06 per share for the year.

The company also guided to the high-end or above its projected long-term earnings per share compound annual growth rate of 7 to 9 percent for 2025 through 2029.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.