Markets
SRE

Sempra Energy Affirms FY22, FY23 EPS Outlook - Update

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, energy infrastructure company Sempra Energy (SRE) reaffirmed its earnings guidance for the full-year 2022, and full-year 2023.

For fiscal 2022, Sempra Energy now projects earnings in a range of $6.90 to $7.50 per share and adjusted earnings in a range $8.10 to $8.70 per share.

Previously, the company expected earnings in a range of $7.11 to $7.71 per share and adjusted earnings in a range $8.10 to $8.70 per share.

The company also affirms its earnings guidance for fiscal 2023 in a range of $8.60 to $9.20 per share.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SRE

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular