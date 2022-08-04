Sempra Energy Affirms FY22, FY23 EPS Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, energy infrastructure company Sempra Energy (SRE) reaffirmed its earnings guidance for the full-year 2022, and full-year 2023.

For fiscal 2022, Sempra Energy now projects earnings in a range of $6.90 to $7.50 per share and adjusted earnings in a range $8.10 to $8.70 per share.

Previously, the company expected earnings in a range of $7.11 to $7.71 per share and adjusted earnings in a range $8.10 to $8.70 per share.

The company also affirms its earnings guidance for fiscal 2023 in a range of $8.60 to $9.20 per share.

