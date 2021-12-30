Sempra Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for SRE

In trading on Thursday, shares of Sempra (Symbol: SRE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $131.76, changing hands as high as $132.21 per share. Sempra shares are currently trading up about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SRE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SRE's low point in its 52 week range is $114.66 per share, with $144.93 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $132.06. The SRE DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

