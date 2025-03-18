Sempra Board Member Makes $100K Stock Purchase

A new SEC filing reveals that ANDRES CONESA, Board Member at Sempra (NYSE:SRE), made a notable insider purchase on March 18,.

What Happened: CONESA demonstrated confidence in Sempra by purchasing 1,400 shares, as reported in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday. The total value of the transaction is $100,156.

Tracking the Tuesday's morning session, Sempra shares are trading at $70.52, showing a down of 0.76%.

Delving into Sempra's Background

Sempra Energy serves one of the largest utility customer bases in the United States. It distributes natural gas and electricity in Southern California and owns 80% of Oncor, a transmission and distribution business in Texas. SoCalGas and San Diego Gas & Electric distribute gas to more than 20 million customers, while Oncor serves more than 10 million Texas customers. Sempra Infrastructure partners, of which Sempra holds a controlling ownership, owns and operates liquefied natural gas facilities in North America and infrastructure in Mexico.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Sempra

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Sempra showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 7.65% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Utilities sector.

Interpreting Earnings Metrics:

Gross Margin: With a high gross margin of 49.23%, the company demonstrates effective cost control and strong profitability relative to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Sempra's EPS is a standout, portraying a positive bottom-line trend that exceeds the industry average with a current EPS of 1.05.

Debt Management: Sempra's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.18, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding Financial Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/E ratio of 16.08, the stock indicates an attractive valuation, potentially presenting a buying opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 3.44 is above industry norms, reflecting an elevated valuation for Sempra's stock and potential overvaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Sempra's EV/EBITDA ratio, surpassing industry averages at 14.56, positions it with an above-average valuation in the market.

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Understanding the Significance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions should be considered alongside other factors when making investment decisions, as they can offer important insights.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Unlocking the Meaning of Transaction Codes

For investors, a primary focus lies on transactions occurring in the open market, as indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Sempra's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.