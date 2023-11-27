News & Insights

US Markets
SRE

Sempra announces new group president, CFO

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

November 27, 2023 — 06:08 pm EST

Written by Seher Dareen for Reuters ->

Adds details from paragraphs 3 to 5

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Sempra SRE.N on Monday named CFO Trevor Mihalik as group president of the U.S. power and gas utility effective Jan. 1, 2024.

Karen Sedgwick, who is currently the company's chief administrative officer and human resources chief, will take over as chief financial officer on the same date.

The company said Kevin Sagara, the current group president will be retiring effective Dec. 1.

Mihalik would be also taking over Sempra California, the company's utilities business in the state, consisting of San Diego Gas & Electric and Southern California Gas (SoCalGas).

SoCalGas serves 21.1 million consumers in Southern California while San Diego Gas & Electric serves 3.3 million in the San Diego and southern Orange counties.

(Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Seher.Dareen@thomsonreuters.com; If in India call +91 74832 70128, if within U.S. call +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SRE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.