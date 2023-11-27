Sempra announces new group president, CFO

Adds details from paragraphs 3 to 5

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Sempra SRE.N on Monday named CFO Trevor Mihalik as group president of the U.S. power and gas utility effective Jan. 1, 2024.

Karen Sedgwick, who is currently the company's chief administrative officer and human resources chief, will take over as chief financial officer on the same date.

The company said Kevin Sagara, the current group president will be retiring effective Dec. 1.

Mihalik would be also taking over Sempra California, the company's utilities business in the state, consisting of San Diego Gas & Electric and Southern California Gas (SoCalGas).

SoCalGas serves 21.1 million consumers in Southern California while San Diego Gas & Electric serves 3.3 million in the San Diego and southern Orange counties.

(Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

