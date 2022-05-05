Sempra Affirms FY22 Adj. EPS Guidance

Markets
(RTTNews) - While reporting Q1 results on Thursday, Sempra (SRE) updated its full-year 2022 GAAP earnings per share guidance range to $7.11 - $7.71 per share.

Further, the company affirmed its full-year 2022 adjusted EPS guidance range of $8.10 - $8.70, and full-year 2023 EPS guidance range of $8.60 - $9.20.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $8.50 per share for the 2022 and $8.96 per share for the fiscal year 2023. Analysts' estimates typically exclude certain special items.

