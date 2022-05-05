Sempra Affirms FY22 Adj. EPS Guidance

(RTTNews) - While reporting Q1 results on Thursday, Sempra (SRE) updated its full-year 2022 GAAP earnings per share guidance range to $7.11 - $7.71 per share.

Further, the company affirmed its full-year 2022 adjusted EPS guidance range of $8.10 - $8.70, and full-year 2023 EPS guidance range of $8.60 - $9.20.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $8.50 per share for the 2022 and $8.96 per share for the fiscal year 2023. Analysts' estimates typically exclude certain special items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.