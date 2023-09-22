Sempra About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (SRE)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/26/23, Sempra (Symbol: SRE) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.595, payable on 10/15/23. As a percentage of SRE's recent stock price of $71.50, this dividend works out to approximately 0.83%, so look for shares of Sempra to trade 0.83% lower — all else being equal — when SRE shares open for trading on 9/26/23.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from SRE is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.33% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of SRE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SRE's low point in its 52 week range is $68.27 per share, with $84.125 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $71.81.

In Friday trading, Sempra shares are currently down about 0.6% on the day.

