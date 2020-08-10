Sempra: Cameron LNG Begins Commercial Operations - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Sempra LNG, a unit of Sempra Energy (SRE), announced that the Cameron LNG export facility in Hackberry, Louisiana, has begun full commercial operations under Cameron LNG's tolling agreements. Commercial operations of Train 3 mark the beginning of full run-rate earnings under Cameron LNG's tolling agreements. Cameron LNG achieved commercial operations of Train 1 and Train 2 in August 2019 and February 2020, respectively.

Cameron LNG is jointly owned by affiliates of Sempra LNG, TOTAL SE, Mitsui & Co., Ltd., and Japan LNG Investment, LLC, a company jointly owned by Mitsubishi Corporation and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha. Sempra Energy indirectly owns 50.2% of Cameron LNG.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.