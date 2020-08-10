Markets

Sempra: Cameron LNG Begins Commercial Operations - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Sempra LNG, a unit of Sempra Energy (SRE), announced that the Cameron LNG export facility in Hackberry, Louisiana, has begun full commercial operations under Cameron LNG's tolling agreements. Commercial operations of Train 3 mark the beginning of full run-rate earnings under Cameron LNG's tolling agreements. Cameron LNG achieved commercial operations of Train 1 and Train 2 in August 2019 and February 2020, respectively.

Cameron LNG is jointly owned by affiliates of Sempra LNG, TOTAL SE, Mitsui & Co., Ltd., and Japan LNG Investment, LLC, a company jointly owned by Mitsubishi Corporation and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha. Sempra Energy indirectly owns 50.2% of Cameron LNG.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SRE TOT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular