Is Semper MBS Total Return Investor (SEMPX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

If investors are looking at the Index fund category, Semper MBS Total Return Investor (SEMPX) could be a potential option. SEMPX bears a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on various forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

History of Fund/Manager

Semper is based in New York, NY, and is the manager of SEMPX. Semper MBS Total Return Investor made its debut in July of 2013, and since then, SEMPX has accumulated about $20.08 million in assets, per the most up-to-date date available. The fund is currently managed by Thomas Mandel who has been in charge of the fund since January of 2015.

Performance

Obviously, what investors are looking for in these funds is strong performance relative to their peers. SEMPX has a 5-year annualized total return of 1.48% and is in the bottom third among its category peers. If you're interested in shorter time frames, do not dismiss looking at the fund's 3 -year annualized total return of 2.84%, which places it in the top third during this time-frame.

It is important to note that the product's returns may not reflect all its expenses. Any fees not reflected would lower the returns. Total returns do not reflect the fund's [%] sale charge. If sales charges were included, total returns would have been lower.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. Over the past three years, SEMPX's standard deviation comes in at 5.35%, compared to the category average of 11.16%. Looking at the past 5 years, the fund's standard deviation is 11.35% compared to the category average of 12.08%. This makes the fund less volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

Risk Factors

With a 5-year beta of 0.37, the fund is likely to be less volatile than the market average. Another factor to consider is alpha, as it reflects a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark-in this case, the S&P 500. With a positive alpha of 0.57, managers in this portfolio are skilled in picking securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.

Expenses

For investors, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is key, since costs are increasingly important for mutual fund investing. Competition is heating up in this space, and a lower cost product will likely outperform its otherwise identical counterpart, all things being equal. In terms of fees, SEMPX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 1.18% compared to the category average of 1.05%. Looking at the fund from a cost perspective, SEMPX is actually more expensive than its peers.

This fund requires a minimum initial investment of $2,500, and each subsequent investment should be at least $1,000.

Fees charged by investment advisors have not been taken into considiration. Returns would be less if those were included.

Bottom Line

Overall, even with its comparatively weak performance, average downside risk, and higher fees, Semper MBS Total Return Investor ( SEMPX ) has a high Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and therefore looks a good potential choice for investors right now.

For additional information on this product, or to compare it to other mutual funds in the Index, make sure to go to www.zacks.com/funds/mutual-funds for additional information. For analysis of the rest of your portfolio, make sure to visit Zacks.com for our full suite of tools which will help you investigate all of your stocks and funds in one place.

