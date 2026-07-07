Semnur Pharmaceuticals Signs Binding Term Sheet For $100 Mln Equity Investment From IHolding

(RTTNews) - Semnur Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SMNR), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on non-opioid pain therapies, on Tuesday announced signing a binding term sheet with private investment firm iHolding Group LLP for a proposed $100 million equity investment. Under the term sheet, iHolding is expected to purchase about 10 million newly issued Semnur common shares at $10 per share, for an equity value up to $100 million. Semnur plans to utilize the proposed investment to support the ongoing Phase 3 SEMDEXA clinical trial for SP-102 in treating sciatica, as well as for product development and general corporate purposes. SMNR has traded between $0.25 and $23.00 over the last year.

Semnur shares closed Monday at $0.80, up 6.67% on the OTC Markets.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.