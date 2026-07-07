BioTech

Semnur Pharmaceuticals Signs Binding Term Sheet For $100 Mln Equity Investment From IHolding

July 07, 2026 — 09:02 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Semnur Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SMNR), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on non-opioid pain therapies, on Tuesday announced signing a binding term sheet with private investment firm iHolding Group LLP for a proposed $100 million equity investment. Under the term sheet, iHolding is expected to purchase about 10 million newly issued Semnur common shares at $10 per share, for an equity value up to $100 million. Semnur plans to utilize the proposed investment to support the ongoing Phase 3 SEMDEXA clinical trial for SP-102 in treating sciatica, as well as for product development and general corporate purposes. SMNR has traded between $0.25 and $23.00 over the last year.

Semnur shares closed Monday at $0.80, up 6.67% on the OTC Markets.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.