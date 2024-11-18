Semler Scientific provides update on recent BTC, ATM activity

Semler Scientific (SMLR) announced that, during the period between November 6, 2024 and November 15, 2024, it acquired 215 bitcoins for $17.7 million in cash, at an average price of $82,502 per bitcoin, inclusive of fees and expenses. As of November 15, 2024, Semler Scientific held an aggregate of 1,273 bitcoins, which were acquired at an aggregate purchase price of $88.7 million and an average purchase price of $69,682 per bitcoin, inclusive of fees and expenses. As previously disclosed in Semler Scientific’s registration statement on Form S-3 that became effective on August 13, 2024, Semler Scientific entered into a Controlled Equity Offeringsm Sales Agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., pursuant to which Semler Scientific may issue and sell from time to time up to $50.0 million of its common stock in an at-the-market offering.

