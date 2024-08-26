News & Insights

Stocks

Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR) Buys More Bitcoin, Shares Flat

August 26, 2024 — 11:10 am EDT

Written by Vince Condarcuri for TipRanks ->

Shares of Semler Scientific (SMLR) are little changed today after the medical technology company bought another 83 Bitcoin (BTC-USD) for $5 million. As a result, the firm now has 1,012 Bitcoin in total, which equates to a total value of $64 million at the time of writing.

Semler said it funded the purchase mostly with cash from its operations. However, it also used some funds from its at-the-market equity program, where it plans to gradually raise a total of $50 million by selling shares directly into the market.

Semler first started buying Bitcoin in May when it snapped up 581 BTC for $40 million. Eric Semler, the company’s chairman, sees Bitcoin as a “reliable store of value” and a solid investment that can protect against inflation. Interestingly, this latest purchase now puts Semler Scientific in 17th place among public companies worldwide with the most Bitcoin on their balance sheets, according to Bitcoin Treasuries data.

Is Bitcoin a Good Investment?

Using TipRanks’ technical analysis tool, the indicators seem to point to a positive outlook for Bitcoin. Indeed, the summary section pictured below shows that 15 indicators are Bullish, compared to two Neutral and five Bearish indicators.

Is SMLR a Good Stock to Buy?

Turning to Wall Street, there is only one analyst who is covering SMLR stock. Four-star analyst Brooks O’Neil from Lake Street has a Buy rating with a $40 price target, which implies an over 35% upside potential from current levels.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SMLR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.