Bitcoin Magazine



Semler Scientific Has Purchased 1,510 Bitcoin This Year, Now Holds 3,808 BTC

Semler Scientific (Nasdaq: SMLR) now holds 3,808 BTC after purchasing 1,510 coins since the start of 2025 according to their Q1 earnings report. The growing bitcoin reserve helped generate a 22.2% BTC Yield year to date through May 12, despite a net loss of $64.7 million for the first quarter.

“We continue to accretively grow our bitcoin arsenal using operating cash flow and proceeds from debt and equity financings,” said Eric Semler, chairman of Semler Scientific. “And we are excited to launch the Semler Scientific dashboard today on our website to provide the public with regularly updated information on our bitcoin holdings and other key metrics.”

Semler has introduced a public facing Bitcoin Dashboard on its website to provide real time updates on BTC holdings and key performance indicators like BTC Yield, BTC Gain, and BTC $ Gain.

In Q1 2025, the company added 894 BTC for $90.7 million, followed by another 616 BTC acquired through May 12 for $59.6 million. The total fair value of the bitcoin holdings now stands at $387.9 million, based on prices as of May 12.

The quarter was marked by substantial non operating charges. These included a $41.8 million unrealized loss from changes in bitcoin valuation and a $29.75 million contingent liability related to an agreement in principle with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).

Revenue for Q1 2025 was $8.8 million, down 44% year-over-year. Operating expenses surged to $39.9 million, driven by litigation provisions and audit related costs. As a result, the company reported a pre-tax loss of $74.9 million.

MD and CEO of Semler Scientific Doug Murphy-Chutorian said the company’s healthcare business is showing early promise from its cardiovascular product line, “We are expecting growth and cash generation from these FDA-cleared products and services, which will add to our bitcoin treasury strategy.”

Semler also detailed several financing initiatives, including a $100 million convertible notes offering and a new at the market equity program, which has raised over $61 million to date under its latest agreement.

This post Semler Scientific Has Purchased 1,510 Bitcoin This Year, Now Holds 3,808 BTC first appeared on Bitcoin Magazine and is written by Jenna Montgomery.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.