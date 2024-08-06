News & Insights

Bitcoin

Semler Scientific Buys Another $6 Million Worth of Bitcoin

August 06, 2024 — 05:41 am EDT

Written by Vivek Sen for Bitcoin Magazine ->

Semler Scientific, a public medical technology company, announced it had purchased an additional $6 million worth of Bitcoin. This latest purchase brings its total Bitcoin holdings to 929 BTC, worth $63 million.

Semler adopted a Bitcoin treasury strategy in May 2024, following other public companies like MicroStrategy. Since then, it has aggressively acquired Bitcoin, citing it as a "compelling investment."

"We continue to firmly believe that Bitcoin is a compelling investment and plan to acquire additional Bitcoins with our cash from operations," said Semler chairman Eric Semler.

He added, "We plan on acquiring additional bitcoins with our cash from operations, as well as with cash generated from the sale of securities under our $150.0 million shelf registration statement, once effective."

On May 28, Semler bought 581 BTC for $40 million. It followed up with 247 BTC for $17 million on June 6 and another 49 BTC for $3 million on June 28. As of August 5, its 929 BTC are worth over $63 million.

Semler is closely mimicking MicroStrategy's Bitcoin strategy. Since 2020, MicroStrategy has purchased over 220,000 BTC worth billions, making it the largest corporate holder. Its Bitcoin bet has increased MicroStrategy's enterprise value dramatically.

Other public companies in tech and financial services, such as Tesla, Block, and Mercado Bitcoin, have also added Bitcoin to their balance sheets. Over 50 public companies hold Bitcoin on their books.

Bitcoin's network effects and game theory are driving this corporate adoption. As more firms buy Bitcoin as a reserve asset, it propels other companies to follow suit to avoid missing out.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Bitcoin
Bitcoin Magazine
Bitcoin Magazine is the world’s first and foundational digital currency publication, covering the innovative ideas, breaking news and global impact at the cutting-edge intersection of finance, technology and Bitcoin. Published by BTC Media, the online publication serves a daily international readership from its headquarters in Nashville, Tennessee. For more information and all the breaking news and in-depth reports on Bitcoin and blockchain technology, visit BitcoinMagazine.com.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.