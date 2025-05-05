Bitcoin Magazine



Semler Scientific Buys 167 More BTC, Now One Of The Largest Bitcoin Treasury Holders In U.S.

Semler Scientific (Nasdaq: SMLR) has acquired 167 additional bitcoins for $16.2 million between April 30 and May 2, 2025, using proceeds from its at-the-market (ATM) equity offering. This latest purchase brings the company’s total BTC holdings to 3,634, making it one of the largest public Bitcoin treasury companies in the United States. “$SMLR acquires 167 #Bitcoins for $16.2 million and has generated BTC Yield of 22.2% YTD. Now holding 3,634 $BTC and is now the fourth largest Bitcoin Treasury Company in the U.S.,” said Eric Semler, Chairman of Semler Scientific, in a post on X.

$SMLR acquires 167 #Bitcoins for $16.2 million and has generated BTC Yield of 22.2% YTD. Now holding 3,634 $BTC and is now the fourth largest Bitcoin Treasury Company in the U.S. — Eric Semler (@SemlerEric) May 5, 2025

The average purchase price for this recent acquisition was $97,093 per bitcoin, inclusive of fees and expenses. The company’s total bitcoin investment now sits at $322.3 million, with a market value of $352.4 million as of May 2, 2025.

Semler Scientific also reported a BTC Yield of 22.2% year-to-date—a key performance indicator the company uses to assess how efficiently it’s using equity capital to acquire Bitcoin. The KPI is derived from the change in the ratio between bitcoin holdings and assumed diluted shares outstanding.

Since launching its ATM equity program on April 15, Semler has raised approximately $39.8 million by selling over 1.1 million shares. The strategy is part of a broader capital shift toward a Bitcoin-heavy treasury approach that Semler Scientific believes is accretive to shareholders.

This bold Bitcoin accumulation strategy has not only moved the company into the Bitcoin spotlight but also revived its market narrative.

“We were the second U.S. public company to adopt Bitcoin as a primary treasury reserve strategy,” Semler stated in an interview last month. “It looked eerily similar to MicroStrategy in August of 2020… We weren’t really growing. We needed to figure out a way to jump start our growth and we settled on Bitcoin, which was a great decision.”

What began as a play to escape stagnant market valuation—what Semler called a “zombie company”—has evolved into a defining transformation. “Our stock at one point had quadrupled. Now it’s basically doubled… it was doing nothing for years,” he stated.

Now a reference point for institutions seeking indirect exposure to BTC, SMLR continues to gain relevance. “Most investment funds can’t buy ETFs,” said Semler. “We’re really their only way to get exposure to Bitcoin in the stock market.”

And the mission isn’t slowing down. “We’re early in accumulating Bitcoin, and we’re gonna continue to do that.”

This post Semler Scientific Buys 167 More BTC, Now One Of The Largest Bitcoin Treasury Holders In U.S. first appeared on Bitcoin Magazine and is written by Jenna Montgomery.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.