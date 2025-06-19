Bitcoin Magazine



Semler Scientific Appoints Joe Burnett as Director of Bitcoin Strategy, Targets 105,000 BTC by 2027

Semler Scientific, the second U.S. publicly traded company to adopt Bitcoin as its primary treasury reserve asset, has appointed Joe Burnett as Director of Bitcoin Strategy while announcing a Bitcoin accumulation plan. The healthcare technology company targets holding 10,000 Bitcoin by year end 2025, 42,000 by 2026, and 105,000 by 2027.

$SMLR appoints Joe Burnett @IIICapital as Director of Bitcoin Strategy. Announces three-year plan to own 105,000 #Bitcoins by Year-End 2027. So fired up to have Joe on board to help with this exciting new chapter in Semler's $BTC mission. — Eric Semler (@SemlerEric) June 19, 2025

The announcement comes as Semler continues expanding its Bitcoin holdings. The company recently acquired 185 Bitcoin between May 23 and June 3 for $20 million, bringing total holdings to 4,449 BTC worth approximately $446.2 million at current prices.

“We are excited to have Joe join our Bitcoin strategy team and help drive our three-year-plan to own 105,000 Bitcoins,” said Eric Semler, chairman of Semler Scientific. “Joe is an analytical thought leader on Bitcoin and Bitcoin treasury companies. His expertise will be instrumental as we pursue our Bitcoin treasury strategy and aim to deliver long-term value to our stockholders.”

Since adopting its Bitcoin Standard in May 2024, Semler has “achieved approximately 287% BTC Yield and a $177 million BTC $ Gain through June 3, 2025,” Semler noted. The company currently reports a year-to-date BTC Yield of 26.7%.

As former director of market research at Unchained, Burnett contributed to helping institutional Bitcoin adoption by providing collaborative custody solutions. He previously served as head analyst at Blockware Solutions, helping launch one of the largest Bitcoin mining platforms in the United States.

“We are witnessing the global monetization of Bitcoin as a superior form of money,” said Burnett. “The trend to adopt Bitcoin as part of corporate treasury is clearly accelerating. Semler Scientific, as the 2nd U.S. public company to adopt the Bitcoin Standard, has been at the forefront of this movement.”

Semler’s Bitcoin strategy involves using proceeds from equity and debt financings plus operational cash flows. Since launching its market offering program in April 2025, the company has raised approximately $136.2 million through stock sales.

The company has acquired 4,449 Bitcoin for $410.0 million at an average price of $92,158 per Bitcoin. “We continue to accretively grow our Bitcoin arsenal using operating cash flow and proceeds from debt and equity financings,” Semler stated.

