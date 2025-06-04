Bitcoin Magazine



Semler Scientific Acquires 185 Bitcoin, Increasing Total Holdings to 4,449 BTC

Today, Semler Scientific announced it has increased its Bitcoin holdings. The company acquired 185 Bitcoin between May 23 and June 3 for $20 million with an average purchase price of $107,974 per Bitcoin, using proceeds from its at-the-market (ATM) offering program.

JUST IN: Public company Semler Scientific purchases an additional 185 #bitcoin for $20 million. pic.twitter.com/Iir6NiNzc8 — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) June 4, 2025

“We continue to accretively grow our bitcoin arsenal using operating cash flow and proceeds from debt and equity financings,” said the chairman of Semler Scientific Eric Semler. “And we are excited to launch the Semler Scientific dashboard today on our website to provide the public with regularly updated information on our bitcoin holdings and other key metrics.”

Since launching the ATM program in April 2025, Semler has raised approximately $136.2 million under the sales agreement of over 3.6 million shares of its common stock.

As of June 3, 2025, Semler holds 4,449 Bitcoin which were acquired for an amount of $410.0 million, with an average purchase price of $92,158 per Bitcoin. At the time of writing, the market value of these holdings is around $446.2 million.

Eric Semler on X posted, “SMLR acquires 185 Bitcoins for $20 million and has generated BTC Yield of 26.7% YTD. Now holding 4,449 $BTC.”

$SMLR acquires 185 #Bitcoins for $20 million and has generated BTC Yield of 26.7% YTD. Now holding 4,449 $BTC. — Eric Semler (@SemlerEric) June 4, 2025

Semler Scientific uses the BTC Yield as a key performance indicator (KPI) to help assess the performance of its strategy of acquiring Bitcoin. As of year-to-date, the company has achieved a BTC Yield of 26.7%.

“Semler Scientific believes this KPI can be used to supplement an investor’s understanding of Semler Scientific’s decision to fund the purchase of Bitcoin by issuing additional shares of its common stock or instruments convertible to common stock,” stated the 8-K form.

In Q1 FY2025, Semler Scientific reported a difficult quarter. Revenue came in at $8.8 million, a 44% decrease year-over-year. Operating expenses jumped to $39.9 million from $8.9 million last year, mainly due to a $29.8 million contingent liability tied to the potential settlement with the DOJ. This led to a $31.1 million operating loss, compared to a $7.0 million profit in Q1 2024.

“Our healthcare business is seeing green shoots from the cardiovascular product line that we introduced to our large enterprise customer base this year,” said the CEO of Semler Scientific Doug Murphy-Chutorian. “We are expecting growth and cash generation from these FDA-cleared products and services, which will add to our bitcoin treasury strategy.”

This post Semler Scientific Acquires 185 Bitcoin, Increasing Total Holdings to 4,449 BTC first appeared on Bitcoin Magazine and is written by Oscar Zarraga Perez.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.