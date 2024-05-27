News & Insights

Stocks

Semk Holdings Shareholders Unite in AGM Decisions

May 27, 2024 — 09:08 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Semk Holdings International Limited (HK:2250) has released an update.

Semk Holdings International Limited announced the successful passing of all proposed resolutions during its Annual General Meeting on May 27, 2024, with unanimous shareholder approval. Key resolutions included the adoption of audited financial statements, the declaration of a final dividend, the re-election of board members, and the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers as the company auditor. These decisions signal a strong shareholder consensus and pave the way for future corporate actions.

For further insights into HK:2250 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.