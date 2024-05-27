Semk Holdings Shareholders Unite in AGM Decisions

Semk Holdings International Limited (HK:2250) has released an update.

Semk Holdings International Limited announced the successful passing of all proposed resolutions during its Annual General Meeting on May 27, 2024, with unanimous shareholder approval. Key resolutions included the adoption of audited financial statements, the declaration of a final dividend, the re-election of board members, and the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers as the company auditor. These decisions signal a strong shareholder consensus and pave the way for future corporate actions.

