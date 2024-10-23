Semk Holdings Announces Key Leadership Changes

Semk Holdings International Limited (HK:2250) has released an update.

Semk Holdings International Limited has announced significant leadership changes effective October 23, 2024. Liang Xingchao has been appointed as the new non-executive director, while Wong Wing Chiu and Mak Yuk Kiu have taken up roles as Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary, respectively. These appointments come as part of the company’s efforts to align with listing rules and enhance its governance framework.

