Semirara Mining and Power (PSE:SCC) Price Target Decreased by 12.30% to 27.27

The average one-year price target for Semirara Mining and Power (PSE:SCC) has been revised to ₱27.27 / share. This is a decrease of 12.30% from the prior estimate of ₱31.10 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₱20.20 to a high of ₱32.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.72% from the latest reported closing price of ₱26.55 / share.

Semirara Mining and Power Maintains 12.22% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 12.22%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 1.00. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.17% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 32 funds or institutions reporting positions in Semirara Mining and Power. This is an decrease of 15 owner(s) or 31.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SCC is 0.02%, an increase of 68.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 24.44% to 52,707K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,095K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,200K shares , representing a decrease of 23.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCC by 30.21% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,546K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,812K shares , representing a decrease of 36.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCC by 39.94% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 4,759K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DEM - WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund N holds 3,792K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,538K shares , representing an increase of 6.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCC by 6.00% over the last quarter.

DGS - WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 3,571K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,864K shares , representing a decrease of 8.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCC by 16.85% over the last quarter.

