SemiLEDs Q4 Net Loss Widens Sequentially, Revenues Flat - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - SemiLEDs Corp. (LEDS), a developer manufacturer of LED chips and LED components, reported Friday that fourth-quarter net loss attributable to stockholders was $1.8 million or $0.42 per share, compared to a net loss of $64 thousand, or $0.02 per share in the preceding third quarter.

Revenues for both the fourth quarter and third quarter of fiscal 2021 were $1.4 million.

For fiscal 2021, attributable net loss was $2.9 million or $0.68 per share, compared to a net loss of $544 thousand or $0.15 per share a year ago.

Revenues decreased to $4.7 million from $6.1 million in fiscal year 2020.

