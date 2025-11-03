ON Semiconductor's Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y

ON Semiconductor ON reported third-quarter 2025 non-GAAP earnings of 63 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5% and plunged 36.4% year over year.



Revenues of $1.55 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.6% and increased 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ON’s Quarter Details

Power Solutions Group revenues of $737.6 million (contributed 47.6% to revenues) increased 5.6% year over year. Analog & Mixed Group revenues of $583.3 million (37.6% of revenues) increased 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Intelligent Sensing Group revenues of $230 million (14.8% of revenues) increased 7.2% year over year.



Non-GAAP gross margin was 38% compared with 54.5% reported in the year-ago quarter.



Non-GAAP operating expenses decreased 4.4% year over year to $291.2 million. As a percentage of revenues, operating expenses increased 200 bps year over year.



Non-GAAP operating margin was 19.2% compared with 33.8% reported in the year-ago quarter.

ON’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Oct. 3, 2025, ON had cash and cash equivalents of $2.87 billion compared with $2.83 billion as of July 4, 2025.



Long-term debt, as of Oct. 3, 2025, was $3.35 billion, unchanged sequentially.



Third-quarter 2025 cash flow from operations amounted to $418.7 million compared with the previous quarter’s reported figure of $184.3 million.



Free cash flow amounted to $372.4 million compared with free cash flow of $106.1 million in the previous quarter.

ON Offers Q4 Guidance

For the fourth quarter of 2025, onsemi expects revenues between $1.48 billion and $1.58 billion.



Non-GAAP gross margin is projected to be in the range of 37-39%.



Non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to be in the range of $282-$297 million.



Non-GAAP earnings are expected to be between 57 cents per share and 67 cents per share.

