ON Semiconductor's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on ON Semiconductor.

Looking at options history for ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $713,366 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $64,590.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $40.0 and $50.0 for ON Semiconductor, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for ON Semiconductor's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of ON Semiconductor's whale trades within a strike price range from $40.0 to $50.0 in the last 30 days.

ON Semiconductor Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ON PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $6.55 $6.5 $6.55 $48.00 $301.9K 20 711 ON PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $6.5 $6.45 $6.5 $48.00 $159.2K 20 250 ON PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $7.3 $7.15 $7.2 $48.00 $54.0K 35 75 ON PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/11/25 $1.5 $1.3 $1.5 $45.00 $50.4K 25 1.5K ON PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $4.8 $4.55 $4.63 $40.00 $46.2K 3.3K 100

About ON Semiconductor

Onsemi is a supplier of power semiconductors and sensors focused on the automotive and industrial markets. Onsemi is the second-largest power chipmaker in the world and the largest supplier of image sensors to the automotive market. While the firm used to be highly vertically integrated, it now pursues a hybrid manufacturing strategy for flexible capacity. Onsemi is pivoting to focus on emerging applications like electric vehicles, autonomous vehicles, industrial automation, and renewable energy.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding ON Semiconductor, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is ON Semiconductor Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 5,792,501, the ON's price is up by 4.43%, now at $45.72. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 35 days. What The Experts Say On ON Semiconductor

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $56.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from Rosenblatt persists with their Neutral rating on ON Semiconductor, maintaining a target price of $49. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Mizuho continues to hold a Outperform rating for ON Semiconductor, targeting a price of $62. * An analyst from Needham downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $57.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest ON Semiconductor options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

