ON Semiconductor's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ON, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for ON Semiconductor.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 40%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $479,824, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $175,447.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $61.0 to $95.0 for ON Semiconductor during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for ON Semiconductor's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of ON Semiconductor's whale trades within a strike price range from $61.0 to $95.0 in the last 30 days.

ON Semiconductor 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ON PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/02/24 $0.48 $0.31 $0.36 $61.00 $228.2K 37 0 ON PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $17.35 $17.15 $17.35 $85.00 $88.4K 877 0 ON CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/16/24 $4.0 $3.9 $3.95 $75.00 $79.0K 620 94 ON PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $21.15 $21.0 $21.15 $90.00 $63.4K 361 0 ON PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $8.85 $8.65 $8.65 $70.00 $40.6K 201 0

About ON Semiconductor

Onsemi is a supplier of power semiconductors and sensors focused on the automotive and industrial markets. Onsemi is the second-largest power chipmaker in the world and the largest supplier of image sensors to the automotive market. While the firm used to be highly vertically integrated, it now pursues a hybrid manufacturing strategy for flexible capacity. Onsemi is pivoting to focus on emerging applications like electric vehicles, autonomous vehicles, industrial automation, and renewable energy.

In light of the recent options history for ON Semiconductor, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

ON Semiconductor's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 3,994,100, the ON's price is down by -2.59%, now at $73.07. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 20 days. What Analysts Are Saying About ON Semiconductor

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $88.5.

An analyst from Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on ON Semiconductor, which currently sits at a price target of $85. An analyst from Needham downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $92.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest ON Semiconductor options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

