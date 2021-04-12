abstract data
Semiconductors in the Turbocharged, COVID-19 Era of Thematic Tech

The PHLX Semiconductor Index (SOX) has become one of the best-known and most widely-tracked sub-sector indexes. Over the past decade, its performance has bested even the soaring Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX).

The constituent basket of the top 30 securities by market capitalization in the semiconductor industry has been riding a wave of increasing demand for their products which power an ever wider array of devices. The supportive trends in place prior to COVID-19 have only accelerated with the pandemic spurring widespread work-from-home, learn-at-home, and play-at-home.

Investors can access this theme through one of the ETFs currently tracking the SOX index:

  • iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXX),
  • Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x Shares (SOXS)
  • Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3x Shares (SOXL)

