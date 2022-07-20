Semiconductor supplier ASMI's new orders at record peak

July 20 (Reuters) - Dutch semiconductor supplier ASM International ASMI.AS on Wednesday flagged new orders at a record high as it published results in line with its forecast.

The company's revenue increased 30% year on year to 559.9 million euros ($571.77 million) in the three months to June 30, at the higher end of its guided range of 540 million to 570 million euros.

($1 = 0.9792 euros)

(Reporting by Augustin Turpin and Federica Mileo in Gdansk Editing by David Goodman)

((Federica.mileo@thomsonreuters.com Augustin.turpin@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.