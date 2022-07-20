Semiconductor supplier ASMI's new orders at record peak

Contributors
Augustin Turpin Reuters
Federica Mileo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EVA PLEVIER

Dutch semiconductor supplier ASM International on Wednesday flagged new orders at a record high as it published results in line with its forecast.

July 20 (Reuters) - Dutch semiconductor supplier ASM International ASMI.AS on Wednesday flagged new orders at a record high as it published results in line with its forecast.

The company's revenue increased 30% year on year to 559.9 million euros ($571.77 million) in the three months to June 30, at the higher end of its guided range of 540 million to 570 million euros.

($1 = 0.9792 euros)

(Reporting by Augustin Turpin and Federica Mileo in Gdansk Editing by David Goodman)

((Federica.mileo@thomsonreuters.com Augustin.turpin@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters