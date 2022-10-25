Semiconductor supplier ASMI beats its Q3 revenue guidance

Augustin Turpin Reuters
Dutch semiconductor supplier ASM International on Tuesday reported third-quarter revenue at a record high, as it published results slightly above forecast.

The company's revenue increased 33% year on year to 610 million euros ($607.38 million) in the three months to September 30, beating its guided range of 570 million to 600 million euros.

($1 = 1.0043 euros)

