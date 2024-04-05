Semiconductor Superpower: Taiwan's Tech Legacy Drives Global NDX Index Options Growth

The World is (Proverbially) Flat

For millennia, humans debated whether the Earth was flat. Aristotle observed that the shadows on the moon were always curved and studied lunar eclipses 2,400 years ago. A century prior, Pythagoras and Parmenides hypothesized about a spherical Earth. They were correct.

In the 16th century, any skepticism was put to bed when Magellan led the first circumnavigation that you read about in middle school. The incentives for Magellan proved timeless. Expanding global trade has motivated individuals and businesses for centuries.

In the second half of the 20th century, Taiwan became the epicenter of global semiconductor manufacturing. Taiwan remains a superpower well into the 21st century. The semiconductors manufactured in Taiwan make their way into a network of everyday products.

Consumers want access to a global network of goods. Whether it’s European demand for spices in the 1520s or Asian access to U.S. large cap equity exposure in the 2020s – there’s opportunity and risk.

Today, options can provide both access to opportunity and ways to manage risk to an increasingly global user base.

Semis Surge

Few industries embody this global interconnectedness more than semiconductors. They are an integral input to everything from consumer electronics and automobiles to data centers and internet infrastructure.

Semis have also been a powerful engine for equity indexes for decades. Below you can see the performance of the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index, the Nasdaq-100 Index® (NDX®), and the S&P 500 index.

Source: YCharts

One of the drivers of consistent NDX outperformance relative to the S&P 500 has been the weight of semiconductor stocks within the index.

Source: Nasdaq Global Indexes, State Street Securities (*as of April 20, 2026).

Omnipresent Technology

For years, NDX was considered a “technology” index. Framing is powerful, but for many investors, the description was limiting. Granted, the economic influence of technology focused firms has grown exponentially, but perception matters.

Technology updates far more rapidly than our personal mental models. Some investor reframing has occurred. Forward-looking shareholders have benefited from the realization that ”technology” encompasses many facets. In the 21st century economy, every corner of the economy is dependent on technology.

The Far East

Capital flows often follow perceived opportunity. Investors globally are seeking access to large cap growth prospects. The demand is most pronounced for capital efficient, broad-based exposure tools. More specifically, global investors are looking for ways to access the power of NDX in risk-defined ways.

NDX options serve that end goal.

The universe of NDX-linked derivatives has grown consistently. NDX average daily volumes have increased by ~350% relative to 2022. For context, U.S. listed (OCC cleared) index options have grown by ~122% over the same time frame.

In a story that parallels the global reach of semiconductors, the growth of NDX options has been driven by a global marketplace. More recently, brokerage firms domiciled in Taiwan gained approval to offer NDX options to their client base. This continues a year-long trend of demand-driven expansion.

The Nasdaq-100 Index and associated risk management tools are no longer considered a ”satellite” exposure. The NDX has become a core holding for investors domestically and internationally. The increase in assets directly tracking the “Benchmark for the 21st Century” naturally feeds the continued growth of derivative tools.

The notional size of listed NDX derivatives is illustrated in purple below. Hundreds of billions in notional risk are managed daily in NDX options.

Source: Nasdaq Global Indexes

Virtuous Cycle

Decades of NDX outperformance attract attention, assets, and the need to manage specific risks. The use cases will likely keep expanding like the semiconductors of the 1950s, which were typically used in transistor radios and military communication devices. The industry evolves and new use cases arise. Now semis empower essentially all electronics whether they’re in your pocket, your kitchen, or your garage.

Access to NDX optionality and the potential power embedded in the flexible tools keeps expanding. The trajectory benefits the broader community of market participants. Will you find ways to use NDX to potentially outperform or customize your exposure over diverse time frames?

The choice is yours.

Keep coming back.