Semiconductor Stocks Tumble, Wiping Out $100 Billion Amid US-China Trade Tensions: Rocky Start To 2024

Following stellar performance in 2023, U.S. semiconductor stocks have taken a hit at the start of 2024, with notable declines in Tuesday morning trading in New York. This downturn comes in the wake of the White House’s directive to a prominent European chipmaker, signaling escalating U.S.-China trade tensions.

What Happened: NVIDIA Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) witnessed a decline of 4%, while Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) experienced a sharper drop of over 5%. Overall, the largest U.S.-traded 25 semiconductor companies have seen nearly $100 billion erased in market value in just the first trading hours of Tuesday.

Chart: Rocky Start To The Year For Major Chipmakers

As Bloomberg reported, Dutch chipmaker supplier ASML Holdings N.V (NASDAQ:ASML) complied with U.S. President Joe Biden‘s request to halt certain shipments to China weeks ahead of a new export ban’s enforcement.

ASML, Europe's tech giant, confirmed the Dutch government partially revoked licenses for shipping specific lithography systems to China, impacting a few customers. Despite these developments, ASML believes the recent blockade won’t significantly affect its 2023 financial outlook. Shares of ASML Holding N.V. dropped by 4.3%, marking their weakest daily performance since late July.

Why It Matters: In 2023, semiconductor stocks, as tracked by the iShares Semiconductor ETF (NYSE:SOXX), closed with a 66% gain, the best since 2009’s 74% annual increase. Yet the onset of 2024 presents challenges as the market begins to weigh the risks of a potential new tech trade war and its negative influence on the sector’s growth.

US Chipmakers Wipe Out $100 Billion On 2024’s First Trading Day

Name Market Cap (in billions) 1-Day % Change 1-Day Market Cap Loss (in billions) NVIDIA Corporation $1,179.72 -3.55% -$41.93 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $225.22 -5.43% -$12.22 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) $513.07 -1.82% -$9.32 Intel Corporation $203.19 -4.09% -$8.31 Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) $129.77 -3.65% -$4.74 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) $156.73 -2.63% -$4.13 Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) $99.26 -3.85% -$3.82 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) $91.85 -2.51% -$2.30 KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) $76.92 -2.94% -$2.26 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) $96.74 -1.83% -$1.77 NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) $57.54 -2.81% -$1.62 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) $153.21 -1.03% -$1.58 Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) $50.75 -2.67% -$1.35 Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) $29.17 -3.49% -$1.02 Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) $47.86 -1.91% -$0.91 Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) $17.19 -4.43% -$0.76 Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) $16.16 -2.58% -$0.42 ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) $35.60 -1.04% -$0.37 Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) $17.64 -1.88% -$0.33 Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) $10.67 -2.70% -$0.29 Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) $7.08 -3.55% -$0.25 MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) $6.72 -2.31% -$0.16 Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) $9.37 -1.64% -$0.15 Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) $4.11 -3.24% -$0.13 Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) $5.49 0.74% $0.04 Sum –$100.10

