Semiconductor Stocks: Year In Review; Where to Place Your Chips in 2020

With high-flying names such as Cirrus Logic (CRUS), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Lam Research (LRCX) leading the way with each posting more than 100% returns, semiconductor stocks ended 2019 as one of best-performing sectors, as evidenced by the 61% rise in the iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXX). But things didn’t start off so rosy. And can they remain that way in 2020?

In 2019 the industry experienced tons of volatility and enormous pressure stemming from the U.S.-China trade conflict. Given that computer chips are the U.S.’s third-largest export, the resolve of semiconductor investors was consistently tested. Still, the fact that the SOXX outperformed the 22% rise in the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the 29% return in the S&P 500 Index underscores the not only the popularity of the group, but also the high expectation investors have for chip stocks entering the new year. Take a look at the chart.

With returns of 146%, Advanced Micro Devices was arguably the best-performer among the group. AMD’s popularity has been driven by several factors, namely improving business conditions and its diverse range of products for growing markets such as client CPUs, server CPUs and GPUs for data centers and gamers. The recent entry in the realm of gaming by Apple (AAPL) and Google (GOOG , GOOGL) have magnified the company’s growth potential. And there’s more where that came from.

Citing improving datacenter demand and optimism on margin expansion through 2020, RBC analysts Mitch Steves, who has an Outperform rating on the stock, last week raised his AMD price target on from $50 to $53. Next on the list is Lam Research, which has returned 115% in 2019. The global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment/services for the semiconductor industry is not only seeing strong growth in the internet of things and cloud computing, Lam is also benefiting from increased demand 3D design solutions. KeyBanc analysts, who has an Overweight on the stock, recently raises its Lam Research price target from $261 to $313.

Micron (up 67%) is another stock that surprised the market. Driven by improved DRAM pricing Micron shares have surged some 55% in six months. The chip giant is also seeing better inventory conditions in various end-markets, which analysts see as a means for improved demand for DRAM during the upcoming fourth quarter in terms of shipments for the cloud, graphics and PC markets. All told, Micron is operating on its stated objectives and better-diversifying the business, which — in my opinion — effectively removes the threat of what has been a highly cyclical industry for DRAM and NAND memory chip pricing.

As with Micron, Qualcomm — evidenced by its 55% return — is benefiting from improved business conditions. The investment thesis in Qualcomm continues to be the industry shift towards 5G, which has considerable upside as the wireless giant. Given its breadth of IP, licensing revenue and the fact that Qualcomm’s chips are well ahead of competitors when it comes to speed and other features, it’s hard to imagine another company having more exposure to not only 5G but with the ability to capture more content per smartphone.

Texas Instruments’ 35% rise would seem to come out of nowhere, but the world’s largest producer of analog semiconductor products has transformed its business to become a leader in analog and embedded processing. These products take signals such as sound, temperature, pressure and images and turn them into digital data that can be processed by other chips. These qualities also makes them incredibly profitable, producing gross margins over 50%.

And with the growing adoption of smart and connected devices being more important in our lives, not to mention component for self-driving cars, Texas Instruments’ sensors and controllers will remain in high demand. With gains of 23%, Broadcom wasn’t a high-flyer but the semiconductor giant didn’t disappoint. The wireless giant, which has chip placement in both Apple and Samsung (SSNLF) products, gives it an advantage over competitors. And I expect Broadcom, which pays a solid yield of 4.09%, to be a top-performer in 2020.

