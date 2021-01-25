Semiconductor Stock Jan 26 Earnings Roster: AMD, MXIM & More

Semiconductor stocks’ upcoming results are anticipated to reflect the growth opportunities associated with high-performance computing and accelerated deployment of 5G technology.



Markedly, the coronavirus-induced work-from-home and online learning wave accelerated the demand for chips from PC manufacturers and data-center operators. Data-center operators enhanced their capacities to meet the spike in demand for cloud services. The companies that provide design and other components for chip making are expected to have benefited from this trend.



Moreover, robust adoption of cloud computing, autonomous vehicles, advanced driver assisted systems (ADAS), gaming, wearables, drones and VR/AR devices is fueling massive growth in the semiconductor space.

Sneak Peek Into a Few Upcoming Releases

Given this backdrop, let’s see how the following semiconductor stocks are poised ahead of their upcoming results, scheduled to release on Jan 26.



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD is anticipated to benefit from the momentum witnessed from the adoption of Ryzen, Radeon and EPYC server processors when it reports fourth-quarter results. Also, higher production induced by strong demand for gaming consoles is expected to have benefited Advanced Micro’s Semi-custom revenues in the fourth quarter.



In addition, improving PC shipments’ trend is expected to have been a key catalyst during the fourth quarter. (Read more: What's in Store for Advanced Micro Devices' Q4 Earnings?)



Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Advanced Micro this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. And that’s the case here.



Advanced Micro has an Earnings ESP of +2.26% and a Zacks Rank #3.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues of $3.02 billion suggests an improvement of 41.9% from the year-ago quarter. The consensus estimate for earnings of 47 cents indicates growth of 46.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Quote

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. MXIM is expected to have witnessed increased automotive demand in the fourth quarter driven by increasing growth in infotainment content and factory automation products in areas of interface, as well as power management.



In addition, the company’s industrial segment has been gaining momentum, primarily owing to an uptick in test equipment demand. (Read more: Maxim to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?)



Maxim has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues of $605.8 million suggests a 9.9% improvement from the year-ago quarter. The consensus estimate for earnings of 67 cents indicates growth of 19.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. Quote

Texas Instruments Incorporated TXN is expected to have performed well in the fourth quarter driven by notable strength from the rebound of automotive and growing demand for personal electronics.



Also, demand for PCs and servers that power data centers is expected to have increased in the quarter to be reported, as people were increasingly working from home amid the pandemic. (Read more: What's in Store for Texas Instruments' Q4 Earnings?)



It has a favorable combination of a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +1.90%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues of $3.62 billion suggests an improvement of 8.1% from the year-ago quarter. The consensus estimate for earnings of $1.34 per share indicates growth of 19.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Texas Instruments Incorporated Price and EPS Surprise

Texas Instruments Incorporated price-eps-surprise | Texas Instruments Incorporated Quote

Xilinx, Inc’s XLNX third-quarter fiscal 2021 revenues are expected to reflect increased demand for cloud-based storage and services on the pandemic-induced social-distancing measures.



Moreover, data-center revenues are likely to have increased in the quarter under review, backed by business expansion at multiple hyperscalers. (Read more: Xilinx to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?)



However, Xilinx’s fiscal third-quarter performance is expected to have been affected by the Huawei ban and other trade-related uncertainties, along with the pandemic’s crippling impact on the business.



The company has an unfavorable combination of a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues of $776.1 million suggests 7.3% growth from the year-ago quarter. The consensus estimate for earnings of 71 cents per share indicates growth of 4.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Xilinx, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Xilinx, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Xilinx, Inc. Quote

