Semiconductor (SMH) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the Semiconductor ETF (Symbol: SMH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $237.41, changing hands as low as $236.07 per share. Semiconductor shares are currently trading down about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SMH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SMH's low point in its 52 week range is $156.56 per share, with $283.07 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $235.59.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.