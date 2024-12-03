ON Semiconductor put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in ON Semiconductor (ON) with 12,590 puts trading, or 2x expected. Most active are 1/10 weekly 62 puts and 12/6 weekly 72 puts, with total volume in those strikes near 6,600 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 6.11, while ATM IV is up over 1 point on the day. Earnings are expected on January 27th.

