ON Semiconductor put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in ON Semiconductor (ON) with 12,175 puts trading, or 1.4x expected. Most active are 11/1 weekly 57 puts and Nov-24 55 puts, with total volume in those strikes near 7,700 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 2.46, while ATM IV is up over 1 point on the day. Earnings are expected on January 27th.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ON:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.