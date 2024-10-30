ON Semiconductor put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in ON Semiconductor (ON) with 12,175 puts trading, or 1.4x expected. Most active are 11/1 weekly 57 puts and Nov-24 55 puts, with total volume in those strikes near 7,700 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 2.46, while ATM IV is up over 1 point on the day. Earnings are expected on January 27th.
