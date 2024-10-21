Bearish flow noted in ON Semiconductor (ON) with 3,156 puts trading, or 1.8x expected. Most active are 10/25 weekly 65 puts and 10/25 weekly 69 calls, with total volume in those strikes near 1,700 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 1.72, while ATM IV is up nearly 2 points on the day. Earnings are expected on October 28th.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on ON:
- ON Semiconductor put volume heavy and directionally bearish
- On Semiconductor price target lowered to $90 from $95 at KeyBanc
- Atsushi Abe Resigns from ON Semiconductor Board
- Analog Devices price target lowered to $255 from $260 at BofA
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.