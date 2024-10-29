News & Insights

Stocks

On Semiconductor price target raised to $64 from $63 at Morgan Stanley

October 29, 2024 — 06:15 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore raised the firm’s price target on On Semiconductor (ON) to $64 from $63 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares. The firm, which says it continues to have confidence in its cautious auto semi view, recognizes that it may take a while for OEM inventory strategy to shift and “the ripple effect to impact semi suppliers.” However, the firm also notes that On Semi did guide for a seasonal decline in the March quarter, spoke of possibly lowering utilization in the December quarter, and talked about sell-through at certain OEMs being weaker than anticipated.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ON:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ON

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.