ON Semiconductor Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ON, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 20 options trades for ON Semiconductor.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 10% bullish and 90%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $35,100, and 19, calls, for a total amount of $2,995,325.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $68.0 to $75.0 for ON Semiconductor during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for ON Semiconductor's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across ON Semiconductor's significant trades, within a strike price range of $68.0 to $75.0, over the past month.

ON Semiconductor Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ON CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $10.75 $9.9 $10.75 $75.00 $537.5K 1.1K 2.0K ON CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $10.8 $10.75 $10.75 $75.00 $306.3K 1.1K 2.2K ON CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $10.95 $10.75 $10.75 $75.00 $271.9K 1.1K 1.1K ON CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $11.85 $10.75 $10.75 $75.00 $193.5K 1.1K 1.1K ON CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $10.8 $10.75 $10.75 $75.00 $183.8K 1.1K 2.4K

About ON Semiconductor

Onsemi is a supplier of power semiconductors and sensors focused on the automotive and industrial markets. Onsemi is the second-largest power chipmaker in the world and the largest supplier of image sensors to the automotive market. While the firm used to be highly vertically integrated, it now pursues a hybrid manufacturing strategy for flexible capacity. Onsemi is pivoting to focus on emerging applications like electric vehicles, autonomous vehicles, industrial automation, and renewable energy.

ON Semiconductor's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 442,803, with ON's price up by 1.59%, positioned at $71.49. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 41 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest ON Semiconductor options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.