Semiconductor Manufacturing International plans China IPO - prospectus

Samuel Shen Reuters
Andrew Galbraith Reuters
Hong Kong-listed chip-maker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp aims to raise about 20 billion yuan ($2.80 billion) selling shares in Shanghai, the company said in a prospectus on Monday.

SMIC said the proceeds from the China share sale will be used to fund projects and replenish operating capital.

($1 = 7.1355 Chinese yuan)

