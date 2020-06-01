Semiconductor Manufacturing International plans China IPO - prospectus

SHANGHAI, June 1 (Reuters) - Hong Kong-listed chip-maker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp 0981.HK aims to raise about 20 billion yuan ($2.80 billion) selling shares in Shanghai, the company said in a prospectus on Monday.

SMIC said the proceeds from the China share sale will be used to fund projects and replenish operating capital.

($1 = 7.1355 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Andrew Galbraith, editing by Louise Heavens)

