Semiconductor Investors: 3 Key Takeaways From Recent Earnings

Today's video focuses on ASML Holdings (NASDAQ: ASML), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), and essential notes about the semiconductor market. Both companies have discussed the slowdown in the consumer market, but a few other markets continue to show strength. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

*Stock prices used were the market prices of July 21, 2022. The video was published on July 21, 2022.



10 stocks we like better than ASML Holding

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.* They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and ASML Holding wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys. See the 10 stocks *Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2022

Jose Najarro has positions in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends ASML Holding and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jose is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.