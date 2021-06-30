Semiconductor firms lead China stocks higher; Hong Kong down

SSEC +0.2%, CSI300 +0.4%, HSI -0.2%

HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 100%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used -0.1%

FTSE China A50 +0.3%

SHANGHAI, June 30 (Reuters) - China stocks climbed on Wednesday, aided by semiconductor firms on expectations of robust earnings, while soft factory activity data eased fears of policy tightening in the world's second-largest economy.

** The CSI300 index .CSI300 rose 0.4% to 5,212.25 by the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC gained 0.2% to 3,581.72.

** Shenzhen's start-up board ChiNext .CNT added 1.7%, while Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index .STAR50 rose 1.8%.

** Growth in China's June factory activity dipped to a four-month low on higher raw material costs, a shortage of semiconductors and a COVID-19 outbreak in the major export province of Guangdong, amid wider supply chain disruptions in Asia.

** China's June official manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Index eased slightly to 50.9 versus 51.0 in May, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed. It, however, exceeded analysts' forecast for a slowdown to 50.8.

** China's economic growth could be weak in the second half, indicating a neutral monetary policy with a loosening bias would continue, Essence Securities said in a report, adding weak growth could substantially decrease chances of monetary tightening.

** Shares in China's semiconductor firms jumped on expectations of robust earnings growth in the first half as a shortage of semiconductors pushed prices higher.

** Shenzhen Fine Made Electronics Group Co Ltd 300671.SZ, Kingsemi Co Ltd 688037.SS, Sino Wealth Electronic Ltd 300327.SZ and SG Micro Corp 300661.SZ rose between 11% and 20%.

** The CSI all-share semiconductors & semiconductor equipment index .CSIH30184 climbed 4.7% by the midday break.

** In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index .HSI dropped 0.2% to 28,948.75, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index .HSCE lost 0.4% to 10,716.92.

** Shares of oncology and immunology drug developer and maker Hutchmed China Ltd 0013.HK rose as high as HK$59.80 in Hong Kong debut, up 49.1% from the offer price.

(Reporting by Luoyan Liu and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

