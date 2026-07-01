Semiconductor ETFs to Buy as Micron Leads $2T AI-Led Chip Market Rally

Micron Technology MU delivered a historic rally in the second quarter of 2026, with its shares surging over 240% and adding approximately $920 billion to its market capitalization. As the broader semiconductor industry is experiencing an absolute renaissance, ignited by the global artificial intelligence (AI) boom, other chip giants, particularly Advanced Micro Devices AMD and Intel INTC, also contributed significantly to the industry’s rally.

Micron’s extraordinary performance was complemented by Intel's 216% jump, which added $480 billion to its market cap, while AMD’s shares climbed 186% to add $615 billion in market value. Together, this rally contributed to a combined $2 trillion increase in market value for these three chipmakers alone (as cited in CNBC).

While such gains might tempt investors to add individual names like Micron or AMD to their portfolios, those concerned about chasing stocks at all-time highs may find a more balanced approach through semiconductor exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that hold these chip giants in their top positions, allowing them to benefit from the broader industry rally.

But before adding one or all of these ETFs to their portfolio, prudent investors may want to investigate the factors that drove this unprecedented growth, particularly Micron’s, and understand why semiconductor ETFs offer a compelling strategy to capture the industry's potential.

Catalysts Behind Micron’s Historic Q2 Surge

Micron's exceptional performance was driven by skyrocketing memory prices fueled by insatiable chip demand coming from accelerating AI infrastructure build-out worldwide. This helped this chipmaker top a $1 trillion market value for the first time in late May 2026, as its shares popped 19% in a single trading session.

MU’s memory rally is further highlighted by its latest reported quarterly results, where its revenues more than quadrupled year over year. This upside in its top line was primarily driven by robust AI-led memory demand, with its data center revenues exceeding $25 billion, reflecting an annualized run rate of more than $100 billion.

Its gross margins jumped dramatically from 39% to an eye-popping 84.9%, thanks to higher pricing. Consequently, the memory chipmaker delivered record adjusted earnings growth of over 1,200% on a year-over-year basis.

No doubt, such strong quarterly results caused MU's stock price to jump 15% in after-hours trading following the earnings announcement.

Investor confidence in MU’s long-term viability was further cemented by its latest partnership with AI leader Anthropic to supply next-generation infrastructure. With memory chip supply expected to remain tight past 2027, this deal locks in years of predictable, high-margin revenues for Micron and adds impetus to its share price appreciation.

A Booming Semiconductor Market & the Case for ETFs

The AI boom has transformed the semiconductor landscape, with investors widening their focus beyond chip giants like NVIDIA NVDA to include the entire ecosystem of "AI enablers". As a result, companies that design the processors, interconnects, and interfaces needed to support and leverage high-speed memory technologies such as High Bandwidth Memory (“HBM”) are also experiencing strong share price appreciation, boosting the entire semiconductor industry.

For instance, Marvell Technology MRVL, which specializes in custom silicon and complex network data infrastructure, climbed approximately 201% in the second quarter.

The semiconductor industry is projected to maintain a massive multi-year growth trajectory, supported by constrained supply lines and unrelenting hyperscaler data center spending.

Timing entries into individual chip stocks can be challenging for investors, while also exposing them to the risks associated with concentrated single-stock investments. Specialized semiconductor ETFs can offer diversified exposure to the entire semiconductor value chain, enabling investors to capture upside from multiple segments, including memory makers like Micron, CPU manufacturers such as Intel and AMD, and networking specialists like Marvell.

ETFs to Buy

Considering the aforementioned discussion, one may consider adding the following semiconductor ETFs to their portfolios:

Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF SHOC

This fund, with net assets worth $269 million, offers exposure to U.S.-listed semiconductor stocks. NVDA holds the first position in this fund, with 17.26% weightage, while MU holds the second spot with 13.81% weightage. AMD holds the sixth position in this fund, with 5% weightage, while INTC holds the ninth spot with 4.53% weightage. MRVL holds the 10th position with 4.13% weightage.

SHOC has rallied 77.7% year to date. The fund charges 40 basis points (bps) as fees.

Global X AI Semiconductor & Quantum ETF CHPX

This fund, with net assets worth $256.2 million, offers exposure to 38 companies that are positioned to benefit from the growth and advancement of the artificial intelligence (AI) semiconductor and quantum computing ecosystems. MU holds the first position in this fund, with 13.65% weightage, while AMD holds the sixth spot with 4.97% weightage. MRVL holds the seventh position in this fund, with 4.88% weightage, while INTC holds the ninth spot with 4.66% weightage.

CHPX has surged 95% year to date. The fund charges 50 bps as fees.

First Trust NASDAQ Semiconductor ETF FTXL

This fund, with net assets worth $2.75 billion, offers exposure to 34 U.S. semiconductor companies. INTC holds the first position in this fund, with 13.02% weightage, while MU holds the second spot with 12.52% weightage. MRVL holds the third position in this fund, with 7.67% weightage, while AMD holds the fourth spot with 6.08% weightage.

FTXL has jumped 120% year to date. The fund charges 60 bps as fees.

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Intel Corporation (INTC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

First Trust NASDAQ Semiconductor ETF (FTXL): ETF Research Reports

Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF (SHOC): ETF Research Reports

Global X AI Semiconductor & Quantum ETF (CHPX): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.