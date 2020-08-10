Semiconductor ETF (XSD) Hits New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF XSD is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 82.7% from its 52-week low price of $68.95/share.



But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea on where it might be headed:

XSD in Focus

This ETF offers exposure to the companies in the semiconductor industry. It is well diversified across components and has equal-weighted exposure. XSD charges 35 basis points in annual fees (see: all the Technology ETFs here).

Why the Move?

The semiconductor segment of the broad U.S. stock market has been an area to watch lately on solid earnings. A spate of better-than-expected reports from well-known players like Texas Instruments TXN, Lam Research Corporation LRCX, Intel INTC, Qualcomm QCOM and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD has spread optimism in the sector.

More Gains Ahead?

Currently, XSD has a Zacks ETF Rank #1 (Strong Buy) with a High risk outlook, suggesting that the outperformance could continue in the months ahead. Further, many of the segments that make up this ETF have a strong Zacks Industry Rank, so there is definitely still some promise for those who want to ride on this surging ETF a little longer.

