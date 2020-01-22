Semiconductor equipment ASML Q4 in line, sees memory chip market recovery

ASML Holding NV,, a major supplier of equipment to computer chip makers, on Wednesday reported a rise in fourth quarter sales and earnings in line with expectations and said it sees an early recovery in the memory chip market.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.