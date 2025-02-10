ON SEMICONDUCTOR Earnings Results: $ON Reports Quarterly Earnings

ON SEMICONDUCTOR ($ON) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported earnings of $0.95 per share, missing estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $1,722,500,000, missing estimates of $1,810,561,552 by $-88,061,552.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $ON stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
ON SEMICONDUCTOR Insider Trading Activity
ON SEMICONDUCTOR insiders have traded $ON stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ON stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SIMON KEETON (Group President, PSG) sold 28,000 shares for an estimated $1,919,789
- SUDHIR GOPALSWAMY (Group President, AMG & ISG) sold 21,082 shares for an estimated $1,426,041
- HASSANE EL-KHOURY (CEO & President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $426,765.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
ON SEMICONDUCTOR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 361 institutional investors add shares of ON SEMICONDUCTOR stock to their portfolio, and 463 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MIZUHO SECURITIES USA LLC added 8,419,829 shares (+25383.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $611,363,783
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 4,608,331 shares (+60.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $334,610,913
- PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING SA removed 2,201,392 shares (-27.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $159,843,073
- VAUGHAN NELSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 1,891,723 shares (-55.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $119,273,135
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. removed 1,685,288 shares (-32.1%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $122,368,761
- 1832 ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 1,440,450 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $104,591,074
- BARCLAYS PLC added 1,409,489 shares (+40.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $102,342,996
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.