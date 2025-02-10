ON SEMICONDUCTOR Earnings Results: $ON Reports Quarterly Earnings

ON SEMICONDUCTOR ($ON) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported earnings of $0.95 per share, missing estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $1,722,500,000, missing estimates of $1,810,561,552 by $-88,061,552.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $ON stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

ON SEMICONDUCTOR Insider Trading Activity

ON SEMICONDUCTOR insiders have traded $ON stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ON stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SIMON KEETON (Group President, PSG) sold 28,000 shares for an estimated $1,919,789

SUDHIR GOPALSWAMY (Group President, AMG & ISG) sold 21,082 shares for an estimated $1,426,041

HASSANE EL-KHOURY (CEO & President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $426,765.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

ON SEMICONDUCTOR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 361 institutional investors add shares of ON SEMICONDUCTOR stock to their portfolio, and 463 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.