ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) Stock Moves -3.60%: What You Should Know

ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) closed at $91.22 in the latest trading session, marking a -3.6% move from the prior day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.14%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.8%.

The semiconductor components maker's stock has dropped by 29.34% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.47% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.43%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of ON Semiconductor Corp. in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect ON Semiconductor Corp. to post earnings of $0.71 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 33.96%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.59 billion, showing a 7.92% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.09 per share and revenue of $6.48 billion. These totals would mark changes of +31.49% and +8.02%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ON Semiconductor Corp. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. At present, ON Semiconductor Corp. boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

With respect to valuation, ON Semiconductor Corp. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 30.65. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 55.31.

It's also important to note that ON currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.84. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.

The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 4, placing it within the top 2% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.