ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest market close, ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) reached $68.23, with a -1.67% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.45% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.23%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.84%.

Coming into today, shares of the semiconductor components maker had lost 1.39% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 0.98%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.54%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of ON Semiconductor Corp. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.97, indicating a 30.22% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.75 billion, showing a 19.77% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.01 per share and revenue of $7.13 billion, which would represent changes of -22.29% and -13.6%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ON Semiconductor Corp. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. At present, ON Semiconductor Corp. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, ON Semiconductor Corp. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.31. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 37.37.

We can also see that ON currently has a PEG ratio of 3.72. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry was having an average PEG ratio of 3.32.

The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 213, putting it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

